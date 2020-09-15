Veteran guard Lin leaving Beijing in hopes of NBA return

Free agent guard Jeremy Lin is leaving the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association in hopes of making an NBA comeback, he announced on social media.

“This decision has really been the hardest in my life,” Lin said in a video, “Every morning I would wake up at 4 am or 5 am, thinking, thinking and thinking all the time. In the end, although Shougang (the Ducks) has treated me incredibly well, giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams. I still have time to play (there) and I have to chase this.”

Lin, 32, is coming off a championship as a member of the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19, making him the first Asian-American to win a title.

“I know that many of my fans have stood by me no matter if I was injured,” he said, “Why was this decision so difficult? Yesterday, when I shared this with my family and friends when I told them I would have to leave China, I cried.”

Lin impressed in 39 games with Ducks, compiling averages of 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Along with the Raptors, he has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.