Report: Harden Has Had 'Verbal Confrontations' With Teammates

Report: James Harden Threw Basketball Toward Teammate, Has Had 'Verbal Confrontations'

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has engaged in multiple "verbal confrontations" with his teammates ahead of Wednesday's season-opener, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Most of the encounters occurred in practice on Sunday and Monday with one confrontation spurring Harden to throw a basketball at rookie teammate Jae’Sean Tate. The ball did not hit Tate, but the act was part of a "heated" exchange, per Charania

Harden arrived late to training camp and has reportedly requested a trade to a contender, preferably the 76ers, Nets, Heat or Bucks. The Rockets have engaged in trade conversations with teams on trade options but are holding firm on their "steep" price point, Charania reports. 

Some in Houston reportedly believe Harden is rising to an "uncharacteristic" level of frustration taking into account his usually-calm demeanor. On game nights, Harden has been described as "engaged and encouraging," discussing strategy with his teammates, per Charania

After arriving late to training camp, Harden said he was "focused" on making the best of his current situation in Houston.

Harden averaged 16.0 points and 6.5 assists in about 24 minutes over his two preseason games played. The eight-time All-Star has three years left on his deal in Houston with a player option in 2022. 

