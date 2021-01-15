Amid the NBA's growing COVID-19 issues, five Wizards players have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz.

The report comes after Washington has already postponed two games this week–Wednesday against the Jazz and Friday against the Pistons. The team last played on Monday in a 128–107 win over the Suns.

Since then, Washington announced on Tuesday that its practice was canceled after two unnamed players entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Wednesday's game against the Jazz was postponed after the team said it did not have the league-required eight available players due to ongoing contact tracing. The Wizards then faced the same problem ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons, forcing another postponement.

Washington is scheduled to host the Cavaliers on Sunday.

The NBA has seen nine games postponed so far this season as it struggles to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wizards' reported outbreak comes after they played the 76ers last week. Sixers guard Seth Curry played 36 minutes against Washington and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day. In the Wizards' next game against the Celtics, Jayson Tatum played 35 minutes and talked with Bradley Beal on the court postgame. Tatum tested positive one day later, resulting in Beal missing one game due to health and safety protocols.

Many have questioned if the league should play in a bubble again this season after seeing a rise in players testing positive for the virus. In response to its rising positive COVID-19 rates, the NBA announced additional COVID-19 protocols this week to supplement its current health and safety protocols.

Among the new protocols, the NBA will ban players from leaving their hotel when on the road, and they will not be able to interact "with non-team guests at the hotel." Players will now additionally be required to wear face masks on the bench at all times. They must also "avoid extended socializing" at games, limiting their pregame and postgame interactions to an elbow or first bump.