The Most Interesting Players In the NBA G League Bubble

After months of speculation and a legitimate amount of industry-wide intrigue, the NBA G League season tips off Wednesday, with a host of talented players convening in an Orlando bubble environment for the next month. Competition runs through March 11 and ends with playoffs. Per usual, there are plenty of under-the radar storylines and stakes as players compete not only to win games, but for the next available NBA roster opening. But, frankly, there’s a lot more going on with the G League than usual this season.

Of course, much has been made of the NBA’s G League Ignite team, which features two of SI’s projected top five draft picks and three potential first-rounders in total. You’ll also find a host of two-way contract and NBA roster players on assignment, many of them rookies who spent the past few months itching for minutes, but stuck on NBA benches. And of course, there are players on regular G League deals who are auditioning, and can be signed by teams at any time (players can sign 10-day contracts beginning Feb. 23).

Keep in mind that only 17 affiliate franchises are participating, leading to relatively loaded rosters, many of which included assignees from NBA teams who chose not to send their own affiliates to Orlando. Although it doesn’t necessarily portend high-quality play given the circumstances, there’s a greater level of depth than usual. If you’re like me and you really missed having summer league last year, look no further. This is a huge opportunity for players to gain game experience and exposure, in a year where there hasn’t been much of that to go around.

Here’s a shortlist of some of the G Leaguers to keep a close eye on over the next few weeks.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga (Ignite)

There’s no way around the fact that the G League Ignite prospects are going to be under a serious microscope all month, with this being the primary—and potentially only—opportunity for NBA teams to see the handful of draft-eligible players in game action. It’s going to be a major test for all of them, and it almost certainly won’t all be flowery. Grade them on a curve as necessary. The players signed up for the challenge. Ignite, of course, plays in the first game of the entire event at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Kuminga is the No. 4 prospect on our draft board and has a lot riding on this, given how difficult it’s been for NBA teams to scout him up until this point. He bounced a couple of high schools, reclassified up a year, missed time with injury, and ultimately never had much of an extended moment to prove himself in front of pro scouts. His play was the highlight of the Ignite team’s early scrimmages, and from a physical standpoint, Kuminga is ready for the level. His explosiveness and strength should pop immediately, while the more nuanced areas of his game will probably draw some scrutiny. Kuminga projects best as a slashing four-man at the moment, and needs to improve his jump shooting and overall decision-making skills to the point where he stops the ball less and can be dangerous when he doesn’t have it. It’s hard to envision a circumstance where he falls out of the Top 10 in this draft, but a strong performance could inch him even closer to the high part of that range.

Jalen Green (Ignite)

Green last ranked as the No. 3 prospect on our board, and is in a similar position to Kuminga as far as his stock is concerned. Play well, and he can force the issue at the very top of draft boards. If he falters a bit, it’s still hard to see him falling too far. Green is a stellar athlete and can be an electric scorer, although he’s a tad undersized for a wing, placing more emphasis on his ability to finish and put pressure on the rim consistently as a growth area. He’s smaller physically than his Ignite peers and can be over-reliant on shooting jumpers at times, both of which may lead to some struggles against older competition. Green can be a good on-ball defender, but is still learning to impact the game positively on that end of the floor. Of course, this is really about the long haul for him. From my perspective, I’d rather see him string together as many complete performances as possible than simply watch him try and prove he can outscore everyone. His long-term ceiling is significant, but there’s a lot of development left for him in other facets of the game.

Daishen Nix (Ignite)

We projected Nix as a lottery pick to start the year, but that’s far from a sure outcome at this point. Film from the early G League scrimmages showcased his innate, remarkable passing skills, but also pointed to the fact that Nix could be in better shape physically. He’s a true point guard with legitimate height and vision, but his body type is naturally a bit heavier, and he has not looked like much of a lateral mover of late. In high school, Nix’s quick feet and balance made that less of a concern. There are questions about his ability to create for himself, and how good a shooter he is. The opportunity to see him measure up against older guards should be valuable. Nix is tough-minded and has first-round ability and feel, but most NBA scouts haven’t seen enough of him at this point to make meaningful assessments. He has more to gain in Orlando—and, conversely more to lose—than Kuminga and Green.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Porter Jr. (RGV Vipers)

Porter’s unceremonious exit from Cleveland landed him in the Rockets’ organization, and Houston will get a low-risk look at him on just the second year of his rookie contract. He showed real flashes of promise last season, and the Cavaliers at one point viewed him as a real piece of their future. It will be up to Porter to dispel concerns about his off-court behavior, but there’s little doubt about his ability to handle and score the ball, and he’s still just 20 years old. If all goes well, he could be a significantly valuable reclamation project for Houston, which essentially acquired him for free. His trajectory should remain of real interest moving forward.

Jontay Porter (Memphis Hustle)

Plagued by a series of knee injuries that wiped out his sophomore season at Missouri, Porter went undrafted in 2019 but has been a pet project for the Grizzlies’ organization for the past year, and finally makes his return to the floor this week. The younger brother of promising Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Jontay has been something of a forgotten man, but was a projected first-round talent prior to his injury and recently turned 21 years old. There’s still time for Porter to find an NBA niche, and his perimeter skills and passing ability at his size allow him to toggle between positions in the frontcourt. He’s not the type of scorer his brother is, but was always known for his well-rounded skill set. This will be the first stage of his comeback, and many around the league are eager to see what he looks like.

Aleksej Pokusevski (OKC Blue)

Predictably, Pokusevski endured some major struggles in his first 17 NBA games, arriving in the NBA as an 18-year-old making the leap directly from Greece’s B division. The rebuilding Thunder were always prepared for that, trading up to ensure they could draft him and put their development plan into practice. OKC smartly assigned him to its affiliate, where he should find friendlier minutes against a lower level of competition, and where he should have a better chance to succeed. Pokusevski has shown some intriguing flashes already despite his physical frailty, as a capable shot-blocker with ball skills in a 7-foot package. The Thunder are deeply invested in his success, which should him a long runway and minimal pressure for the next year or two. He also has yet to shoot a single free throw in his first 296 NBA minutes; if that changes in the bubble, cheers. He’s a fascinating project, for better or worse.

Malachi Flynn (Raptors 905)

Toronto’s G League development program has consistently been one of the NBA’s best, and Flynn becomes the latest promising Raptors prospect to do a stint with their affiliate. The 29th pick in the draft, Flynn struggled to gain footing in his first 13 games, with the Raptors’ other guards firmly entrenched in the rotation and Toronto fighting to improve its position after a slow start to the season. The G League should be a get-right opportunity for Flynn, who was one of the best players in college basketball last season at San Diego State, and has the type of lead-guard chops to be a real piece of the future for the Raptors. A chance to take the reins for 905 ought to be a confidence-builder, and could springboard him back into a bench role with Toronto later in the season.

Tyrell Terry (Memphis Hustle)

After slipping to the 31st pick in the draft, Terry found himself stuck behind the Mavericks’ glut of established guards, and will get his first extended run on assignment with the Grizzlies’ affiliate. Particularly with Dallas going through some struggles, the Stanford product’s individual growth is an intriguing subplot, as a potential piece of the puzzle in support of Luka Doncic. As a consistent three-point shooter who can play with or without the ball in his hands, Terry’s role with the Hustle should be worth monitoring. If he plays well, he could figure into the Mavericks’ plans sooner than later, whether or not they inch back into the playoff picture. He’s a strong theoretical piece for them, with some legitimate upside as a shooter and playmaker.

Charles Matthews (Canton Charge)

Matthews was on the verge of being drafted in 2019, before tearing his ACL in a predraft workout with Boston and in essence losing the following year of development. Now 24 years old, Matthews goes into the bubble with the Cavs’ affiliate, and will have an opportunity to prove he’s healthy and worthy of an NBA opportunity. As a big, rangy wing defender, Matthews gradually learned himself at Michigan, with his jump shooting the factor that often held him back in the draft discussion. Any strides he can show in that department could be significant, given his otherwise well-rounded floor game. But he has specialist potential if everything breaks right, and he’ll finally make a proper professional debut this week.

Jeremy Lin (Santa Cruz Warriors)

Yep, Jeremy Lin is back. He’s still only 32 years old. He turned down far more money in China for another NBA audition in the G League. He’ll have an opportunity to prove something with the Warriors’ affiliate. It’s something short of a proper return, but Lin’s fascinating career continues, and he’s been able to string together two healthy seasons in China. His play alongside a host of less-experienced guys will be one of the more objectively interesting subplots in Orlando.