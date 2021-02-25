Vanessa Bryant Supports Changing NBA Logo to Kobe

SI.com
Kobe Bryant Should Be New NBA Logo
Kobe Bryant Should Be New NBA Logo

Kyrie Irving and Vanessa Bryant Support Changing NBA Logo to Kobe Bryant

Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has an idea for how the NBA can honor Kobe Bryant.

On Wednesday night, Irving took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kobe Bryant in front of the NBA logo with the caption, "Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Lakers star, shared Irving's post to her Instagram Story, writing, "love this."

Others from the sports world like LaMelo Ball, Stephen Jackson and Dez Bryant also shared comments in support of Irving's original post.

Since Bryant's death last January, a change.org petition in support of the logo idea has gained 3.2 million signatures. It has also been an idea commonly raised by others in the public about how to best honor Bryant, who died last January along with eight others in a helicopter accident. 

Lakers legend Jerry West is the current silhouette of the NBA logo and has been the image since 1969. He revealed, though, in a 2015 conversation with HuffPost that he'd be open to the logo changing one day. 

