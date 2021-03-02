Report: Zion Says No to Dunk Contest, Stars Decline Invites

Hornets high-flyer Miles Bridges, Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards and now Pelicans powerhouse Zion Williamson have all declined invites to participate in Sunday's slam dunk contest during the All-Star pregame, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Pacers guard Cassius Stanley had accepted dunk contest invites. Meanwhile, Knicks Rookie Obi Toppin had already accepted an invitation.

This leaves one spot left open for the dunk contest after multiple young stars have said no. Williamson, who is competing in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, had been mulling the contest for some time.

In an interview with ESPN's First Take, Williamson was hesitant to give a definitive answer when pressed on the topic.

The other All-Star events are also getting their fair share of rejections. Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball was offered a spot in the skills challenge but declined, according to Yahoo Sports. Ball leads all rookies in points (15.7), assists (6.4) and rebounds (6.0) per game.

Knicks forward Julius Randle, who is also participating in his first All-Star game, has accepted an invite to participate in the skills challenge, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stephen Curry has reportedly agreed to participate in the three-point contest. Curry won the contest back in 2015 and has made the second-most three-pointers of all time at 2,659. Only Ray Allen's mark of 2,973 remains in front of him.

The official participants of the skills challenge, three-point contest and the dunk contest will be announced at 7 p.m. Monday on TNT. The All-Star competitions are slated to take place directly before the March 7 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EST in Atlanta.