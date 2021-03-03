Rising Stars Roster Announced, Game Will Not Take Place

This year's NBA All-Star events will look considerably different than those in the past because of precautions brought on in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Of those precautions, the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge will not be held this year, but players were still selected to highlight their young careers.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De'Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Michael Porter Jr. and James Wiseman were named to the U.S. roster. Precious Achiuwa, Deni Avdija, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Facundo Campazzo, Brandon Clarke, Laguentz Dort, Rui Hachimura, Theo Maledon and Mychal Mulder comprise the World roster.

The Rising Stars Challenge, an exhibition game made up of players in their first or second year in the NBA, is one of the few All-Star events that is not taking place this year.

The rosters for the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest were all announced on Tuesday night on TNT and will still take place before Sunday's All-Star Game slated for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.