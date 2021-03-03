SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

NBA Announces Rising Stars Challenge Rosters, Despite No Game Taking Place

Author:
Publish date:

This year's NBA All-Star events will look considerably different than those in the past because of precautions brought on in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Of those precautions, the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge will not be held this year, but players were still selected to highlight their young careers. 

 Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De'Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Michael Porter Jr. and James Wiseman were named to the U.S. roster. Precious Achiuwa, Deni Avdija, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Facundo Campazzo, Brandon Clarke, Laguentz Dort, Rui Hachimura, Theo Maledon and Mychal Mulder comprise the World roster. 

The Rising Stars Challenge, an exhibition game made up of players in their first or second year in the NBA, is one of the few All-Star events that is not taking place this year. 

The rosters for the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest were all announced on Tuesday night on TNT and will still take place before Sunday's All-Star Game slated for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Euro-2020-Trophy-Mascot
Play
Soccer

UEFA Considers Cutting 3 Cities From Euro Hosts

Bilbao, Dublin and Glasgow are at risk over the lack of guarantees about the number of fans that could be allowed into stadiums.

Zion Williamson dunking the ball during the 2020 Rising Stars Game.
NBA

Rising Stars Roster Announced, Game Will Not Take Place

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball highlight the roster.

Daryl Dike scores for Barnsley
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Dike Scores Again on Loan for Barnsley

Daryl Dike has two goals in three games for his new second-tier English club.

AEW's Kenny Omega poses in the ring with Don Callis and the Good Brothers
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Brings Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch to AEW

The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch originated in Japan in the ’90s and Kenny Omega is excited to introduce it to a new audience.

Messi-Elche-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Sevilla leads Barcelona 2-0 on aggregate entering the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Arkansas basketball's JD Notae dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Five Stars of the Week: Who Opened March With a Bang?

As the regular season comes to a close, Illinois, Arkansas and Georgia Tech's Moses Wright are among those impressing.

lebron-dunk-lakers-blue
NBA

The Lakers (and LeBron) Have Nothing to Worry About Yet

The Lakers have struggled in recent games, but here is why no one should panic just yet.

Side-by-side split image of Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Terry Bradshaw Had Surgery in 1983 Under Name ‘Tom Brady’

Make that two NFL greats named Tom Brady.