NBA Rumors: Warriors Interested in Victor Oladipo

The Warriors are interested in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Oladipo is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is averaging 19.9 points and 4.7 assists per game since joining the Rockets via a trade from the Pacers in mid-January. His 38.7% shooting percentage with Houston is the lowest mark of his career.

The Warriors are not expected to have sufficient cap space to try and sign the two-time All-Star guard this summer and because of previous deals, they are limited in the draft capital they could send back to the Rockets. Golden State is currently able to deal just one pick from 2021 (via Minnesota) or 2022, and one from 2026 or 2027.

The team entered the All-Star break 19–18 and just 1/2 a game behind the Mavericks for the No. 8 seed in the West. The Rockets entered the All-Star break having lost 13 straight games and are just 11–23 on the season. They have the second-worst record in the West and third-worst in the NBA.

The NBA trade deadline is currently set for March 25

