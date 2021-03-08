Steph Curry Erupts in ASG First Half, Drains Six Threes

Stephen Curry won his second Three-Point Contest in seven tries on Sunday, and the Warriors' superstar continued his brilliance from beyond the arc during the All-Star Game.

Curry drained six threes in the first half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, falling one triple short of the All-Star Game record. And Curry's triples were anything but routine. The three-time champion drilled a trio of threes from the half-court logo, and he added some celebratory flare after each made triple.

Curry was not to be outdone by another long-range bomber on Team LeBron. Damian Lillard splashed a logo three of his own late in the first half, effectively pulling up from half-court. The Pacific Northwest is home to two of the greatest shooters in NBA history. We got to see the dynamic duo drain threes in style on Sunday night.

Curry and Team LeBron entered the halftime locker room with a 100-80 lead. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all scorers with 24 points on a perfect 11-11 from the field. Curry has 22 points on 6-8 from three, tallying his points with a perhaps slightly higher degree of difficulty than Antetokounmpo