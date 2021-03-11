NBA Fines Meyers Leonard $50K for Antisemitic Slur

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Reaction to Comments Made by Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard
Reaction to Comments Made by Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard

NBA Fines Meyers Leonard $50K, Requires Participation in Cultural Diversity Program

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA has fined Heat center Meyers Leonard $50,000 and suspended him from all team facilities and team activities for one week after Leonard used an antisemitic slur while streaming himself playing Call of Duty on Twitch on Monday.

In addition to the fine and suspension, Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

On Tuesday, a clip of Leonard using the slur surfaced on social media. 

On the video, Leonard can be heard saying, “F------ cowards, don’t f------ snipe at me you f------ k--- b----.”

Leonard, 29, had nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch as of Tuesday afternoon. He was in the midst of another Call of Duty stream when the clip surfaced and went viral. Leonard is known around the NBA as an avid streamer and at one point last April raised $45,000 for Feeding America as part of a 26-hour streaming event.

On Tuesday evening, Leonard released a statement apologizing for the use of the slur.

The Heat had said in a statement Tuesday evening that Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely, while the NBA conducts its investigation. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday, "There are consequences to words. And those were extremely hurtful words."

Prior to the incident, Leonard was already sidelined for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dikembe Mutombo cheers on the sideline during a Georgetown basketball game
Play
NBA

Q&A: Mutombo on Finger Wag, ‘Coming 2 America’ Cameo and More

Dikembe Mutombo never thought his finger wag would be the sort of thing that followed him for the rest of his life.

Paige Bueckers and UConn are one of the favorites to cut down the nets in San Antonio
Play
College Basketball

2021 Printable Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket here.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host this year's Final Four
College Basketball

Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable blank bracket ahead of the return of March Madness.

fan
Play
Extra Mustard

Where Are Sports Fans at One Year Into the Pandemic?

How has COVID-19 impacted people's love of sports?

lebron-james-kevin-durant
NBA

USA Basketball Announces 57 Finalists for Olympic Roster

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will lead Team USA in Tokyo when the 2021 Olympics begin in July.

Man-United-Man-City-Derby-Bruno
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. AC Milan

Manchester United and AC Milan meet in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 11.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Meyers Leonard $50K for Antisemitic Slur

Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended from all Heat team activities for one week after using an antisemitic slur.

Ronaldo-Pirlo-Juventus
Play
Soccer

Capello Rips Pirlo Over Ronaldo's UCL Wall Gaffe

Cristiano Ronaldo turned his back on Porto's last-16-winning free kick, and the ex-Juventus manager let loose on the current one.