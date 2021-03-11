NBA Fines Meyers Leonard $50K for Antisemitic Slur

The NBA has fined Heat center Meyers Leonard $50,000 and suspended him from all team facilities and team activities for one week after Leonard used an antisemitic slur while streaming himself playing Call of Duty on Twitch on Monday.

In addition to the fine and suspension, Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

On Tuesday, a clip of Leonard using the slur surfaced on social media.

On the video, Leonard can be heard saying, “F------ cowards, don’t f------ snipe at me you f------ k--- b----.”

Leonard, 29, had nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch as of Tuesday afternoon. He was in the midst of another Call of Duty stream when the clip surfaced and went viral. Leonard is known around the NBA as an avid streamer and at one point last April raised $45,000 for Feeding America as part of a 26-hour streaming event.

On Tuesday evening, Leonard released a statement apologizing for the use of the slur.

The Heat had said in a statement Tuesday evening that Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely, while the NBA conducts its investigation.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday, "There are consequences to words. And those were extremely hurtful words."

Prior to the incident, Leonard was already sidelined for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.