SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Caris LeVert Debuts For Pacers After Getting Cancerous Mass Removed From Kidney

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Caris LeVert played his first basketball game since Jan. 12 on Saturday after having a small cancerous mass removed from his left kidney in late January. The mass was found during a physical exam after LeVert was dealt to the Pacers as part of a four-team blockbuster trade that landed James Harden with the Nets. 

LeVert wasted no time in his return to the hardwood and appeared in the starting lineup agains the Suns. Before his surgery, LeVert was averaging 18.5 points per game with the Nets along with 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in his 12 games played.

On Friday LeVert told reporters that he was ready to return to basketball after what he described as a difficult road back.

"It's been a while, and I miss the game for sure," LeVert said. "I always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. I knew the pain I was feeling after the surgery, that wouldn't last forever. I knew this day would come where I felt up to playing again. I've got a great support system with my family and my teammates. ... It's just going to be a joy to play the game tomorrow. I'm sure it'll be a great night for all of us."

The 26-year-old wing scored his first points back off a free throw shot and wasn't shy from letting it fly throughout the game. 

LeVert shot the ball 14 times in his 27 minutes of action so far and has 13 points with seven boards as the Pacers defeated the Suns 122-111.

YOU MAY LIKE

Caris LeVert on the sidelines for the Pacers.
NBA

Caris LeVert Returns After Cancerous Mass Removed

LeVert last played on Jan. 12 before he was traded to the Pacers and the mass was found during a physical.

jose alvarado
College Basketball

Jose Alvarado Gives Emotional Interview After Title Win

Georgia Tech's senior point guard had 13 points with five rebounds, three assists and five steals to clinch the program's first conference tournament win in 28 years.

Illinois basketball
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Bid Stealers Shaking Up Final 24 Hours

Illinois is rising and Georgetown is in. Here's SI's full projected bracket ahead of Selection Sunday.

Rick Pitino waves to fans at the MAAC Men's Basketball Tournament after the win over Quinnipiac.
Play
College Basketball

Rick Pitino and Iona Punch Ticket to March Madness

In his first season back to college basketball since 2017, Rick Pitino is going back to the NCAA tournament.

Patrick Ewing cuts down the net after Georgetown wins the Big East championship.
Play
College Basketball

Georgetown's Big East Run Lands Hoyas in March Madness

Georgetown hasn't appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2015.

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates their win over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3.
Play
NFL

Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Shares He's One Year Sober

"I remember feeling thoughts in my head; that would scare the hell out of sober me now," Jordan Poyer wrote.

marvin hagler
Boxing

Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dies at Age 66

Fifty-two of Marvin Hagler's 62 career wins were by knockout, and he only tallied three losses and two draws.

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the seventh green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course.
Play
Golf

Dustin Johnson Won't Compete in Tokyo Olympics

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson holds firm that he won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.