NBA Rumors: Knicks Explored Adding Andre Drummond

The New York Knicks have explored the possibility of adding Cavaliers center Andre Drummond and potentially offering him a multi-year deal as a free agent, if he is bought out, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Drummond, a two-time All-Star, is no longer planning on playing with the Cavaliers as the team looks to trade him or buy him out. He has a $28.7 million expiring contract and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers and Nets are believed to be his top suitors should he receive a contract buyout. However, New York potentially presents an opportunity to join one of the NBA's biggest surprise teams.

He is averaging 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, which is the lowest mark of his career.

New York entered the All-Star break 19-18 and has split both games since the second half of the season began.

22-year-old center Mitchell Robinson has not played since mid-February after suffering a hand injury that required surgery. In his place, Nerlens Noel has started 12 games at center for the Knicks.

The franchise is looking to make its first postseason appearance since the 2012-13 season.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: