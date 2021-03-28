Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Fractures Foot vs. Bucks

SI.com
Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Fractures Foot, Will be Re-Evaluated Sunday

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson fractured his foot during Saturday night's game against the Bucks, the team announced. He will undergo further evaluation on Sunday.

While defending Bucks center Brook Lopez, Robinson was able to intercept a lob pass but fell awkwardly on his foot in the first quarter of the game. 

Robinson has appeared in 30 games this season for the Knicks and started 28 of them. He's averaging 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. 

The Knicks are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 23–22 but every team between the fourth and eighth seed are within one game of each other.  

Robinson, 22, will likely miss significant time for the second time this year. The seven-footer fractured his right hand in February and had to undergo surgery. 

With only two other centers on the current roster, the Knicks will have a gap to fill going forward.

