Jazz Players Describe Trauma of Recent Plane Emergency

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Jordan Clarkson: Jazz Teammates Feared 'This Might Really Be the End' After Plane

Author:
Publish date:

Members of the Jazz described fearing for their lives after their team plane struck a flock of birds as it was taking off at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon, which resulted in the plane's left jet engine failing and catching fire and requiring an emergency landing back at the airport.

Players addressed reporters on Wednesday night following their 111-107 win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. Guard Jordan Clarkson said, "It got to that point where we were all on the plane like, 'This might be really the end.' I mean, it was a crazy situation. I understand fully why [Donovan Mitchell] didn't come."

Mitchell, the Jazz's leading scorer, did not travel to Memphis for what the team described as personal reasons. Mitchell has previously acknowledged his fear of flying. Head coach Quinn Snyder elected not to publicly comment on the specifics of Mitchell's absence.

Snyder did, however, say that the team re-convened on Wednesday morning to discuss the events of the day prior.

“I don’t know that an experience like that is just suddenly passed on and away. Everybody’s impacted in different ways, all very significant,” he said. “And it wasn’t something that we were going to solve by just talking through everything, but I think it was important to acknowledge what we all went through [Tuesday], and, really, that same feeling of gratitude and appreciation for the fragility that we all live with, sometimes without being aware of it.”

Following the emergency landing back at the airport, Jazz players eventually boarded a new plane and departed for Memphis later Tuesday evening.  

Still, the impact of the earlier incident lingered.

"For a good 10 or 15 minutes, I think all of us on that flight were questioning if we were going to be here today. That's how serious it was for us," veteran point guard Mike Conley said Thursday.

"I can't speak for everybody, but I know that guys were trying to text family just in case, you know? It was that kind of situation."

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz
NBA

Jazz Players Describe Trauma of Recent Plane Emergency

Various members of the Jazz described fearing for their lives after their team plane struck a flock of birds as it was taking off on Tuesday afternoon.

dCOVmlb_rallyHZ2
MLB

The Most Important Baseball Season in Nearly 3 Decades

This Opening Day is more important than the rest. Nothing less than the future of the game is at stake.

nikola-jokic-nuggets
NBA

Nikola Jokić Has Been the MVP All Along

Even before injuries to his competitors, the Denver big man deserved the award.

MLB Predictions 1300x724
MLB

2021 MLB Preview: Who's Going to Win the World Series?

SI's MLB experts dive into their postseason and World Series predictions.

dustin-johnson-tiger-woods-masters
Play
Fantasy

2021 Masters: Golf DFS Breakdowns For Top 10 Players on DraftKings

What is your game plan for the DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire? For the 2021 Masters, go for the green with Shawn Childs

paige-bueckers-uconn
Play
College Basketball

Women's 2021 Final Four Power Rankings

Who's got the edge heading into Friday night's showdowns in San Antonio?

joe biden
Play
MLB

Biden Calls Texas Rangers Allowing Full Capacity a 'Mistake'

The Texas Rangers will allow full capacity for their first game, with the rest of the league limiting attendance. Biden called the decision "not responsible."

robert kraft
Play
NFL

Kraft Praises Newton, Says He Doesn't Regret Letting Brady Leave

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed Cam Newton, free agency and Tom Brady in his first meeting with the media since the end of last season.