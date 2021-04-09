Draymond Green Responds to Megan Rapinoe's Critical Comments

After Megan Rapinoe called out Warriors forward Draymond Green for his critical comments on inequalities in women's sports, Green responded Thursday, saying the two want "the same thing."

"She said it's unfortunate that that's [my] view," Green told reporters. "I think it’s unfortunate that she thinks it’s unfortunate that that’s my view.

"At the end of the day, what Megan wants and what I want is the same thing. And if she believes that doing something a certain way gets her to the end goal, I’m all for that. And if I believe doing something a certain way gets to the end goal, I’m all for that."

On Wednesday, Rapinoe said Green showed his "whole ass" with his comments on inequalities in women's sports.

Green says he respects Rapinoe's thoughts. For Green, it's about accomplishing the task at hand.

"If we can both do something to move the needle to get to the end goal—great," Green said. "I have no complaints with whatever it is that she wants to do or any woman athlete wants to do, or anyone that's trying to help drive their cause and what they want to be done. It doesn't really matter to me how you get there. What does matter to me is that we get there."

During the 2021 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, the disparities between the two came to light. Green shared his thoughts on social media about the matter.

Many, including Rapinoe, argued Green missed the mark when he raised points that women have been discussing for years—like how executives explain the pay gap is directly tied to revenue. Green also said that how their stories are shared was one of the reasons he turned down doing public service announcements during Women's History Month.

Rapinoe has been an open and vocal advocate of equal pay and sits at the forefront in fighting for the promotion of women's sports.