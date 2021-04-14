Report: Nuggets, Austin Rivers Nearing Contract Agreement

Nearly three weeks after being waived by the Thunder following a trade from Knicks, veteran point guard Austin Rivers is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rivers, 28, was dealt to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent George Hill to the 76ers. In 21 games with New York, Rivers averaged 7.3 points and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 36.4% on 3-point attempts. He never appeared in a game with the Thunder, and last played in a game with the Knicks on Feb. 13.

The report of Rivers's potential signing with Denver comes a day after the Nuggets announced that star point guard Jamal Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Murray sustained the injury at the end of Denver's 116-107 loss to Golden State on Monday, and will be out indefinitely.

Murray's absence leaves the Nuggets in need of backcourt help. Among the guards currently on the roster who will be counted on to step up in Murray's absence are Monte Morris, PJ Dozier and Facundo Campazzo.

If the deal is completed, the Nuggets would be Rivers's sixth different team in nine seasons since joining the league. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 draft out of Duke by New Orleans, and has also played for the Clippers, Wizards and Rockets.

