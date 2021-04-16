Donovan Mitchell Injures Ankle, Leaves Game

SI.com
Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Exits Game After Injuring Ankle, X-Rays Reportedly Negative

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court by two teammates Friday afternoon after he took a hard fall and landed on his lower right leg.

Mitchell appeared to turn his right ankle. He was not able to put any weight on his leg when he was helped off the court.

According to ESPN, Mitchell suffered a lower ankle injury, but there is "early optimism" the injury isn't severe. Mitchell's X-rays were negative and he will have a MRI on Friday night, ESPN reports.

When Mitchell left the game, he had 22 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Before Mitchell suffered the lower ankle sprain, he had been averaging 36.8 points per game over his previous five appearances, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Mitchell is averaging 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. 

The Jazz (41-14) sit in first place in the NBA Western Conference, hold the best record in the league and have won seven of their last 10 games. 

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
