Report: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare for Chauvin Verdict

Timberwolves Executive John Thomas Is Proud of His Team's Involvement in the Fight for Racial Justice
Report: NBA Instructs Teams to Prepare for Impact of Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

The NBA has reportedly told teams to be prepared for the potential impact of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial this week, which may include the possibility of postponing games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Monday, closing arguments will be heard in the Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. The former Minneapolis police officer faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, when Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes.

Last week, the NBA postponed the Timberwolves' game against the Nets by a day after police shot and killed a 20-year-old Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11. Wright's death has led to six straight days of ongoing protests in the Minneapolis area. 

The Timberwolves are currently on a four-game road trip and their next home game won't be until April 27 against the Jazz. However, the league is reportedly preparing for civil unrest and team reactions across the country in the aftermath of a potential verdict. 

In August 2020, the NBA stopped play for three days after the Bucks refused to take the court in a playoff game against the Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. 

