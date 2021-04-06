Kevin Durant Likely to Return Wednesday; Harden Out

Nets' Kevin Durant Likely to Return Wednesday From Hamstring Injury
The Nets announced forward Kevin Durant has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 due to a left hamstring strain.
In his 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.4% from behind the arc. Earlier in the season, Durant missed games while in COVID-19 protocols. He missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn Achilles.
As one Nets star returns another will be sidelined. All-Star guard James Harden will be out at least 10 days after an MRI revealed a right hamstring strain, the Nets announced Tuesday. He'll be re-evaluated next week.
Despite the injury troubles, the Nets are still 35–16 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Nets will host the Pelicans on Wednesday. New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson leads his team with 26.4 points per game on 62.4% shooting from the field.