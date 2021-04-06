Kevin Durant Likely to Return Wednesday; Harden Out

The Nets announced forward Kevin Durant has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 due to a left hamstring strain.

In his 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field and 43.4% from behind the arc. Earlier in the season, Durant missed games while in COVID-19 protocols. He missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn Achilles.

As one Nets star returns another will be sidelined. All-Star guard James Harden will be out at least 10 days after an MRI revealed a right hamstring strain, the Nets announced Tuesday. He'll be re-evaluated next week.

Despite the injury troubles, the Nets are still 35–16 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets will host the Pelicans on Wednesday. New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson leads his team with 26.4 points per game on 62.4% shooting from the field.