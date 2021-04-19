Rockets Guard Sterling Brown Assaulted

Rockets shooting guard Sterling Brown was assaulted Sunday night, suffering multiple facial lacerations, the team announced on Monday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown was already expected to miss Monday's game against the Heat due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old didn't know his assailants and had no prior knowledge of any interactions with them, the Rockets said in the statement.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he spoke with Brown and said he was "doing better."

"I did speak to him, and thankfully, he's going to be okay," Silas said.

Brown is averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.4 rebounds in his 51 games for Houston this season. The Rockets (15–42) are scheduled to face the Heat in Miami (29–28) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

