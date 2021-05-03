Report: LeBron to Sit Out Against Nuggets with Sore Ankle

Lakers star LeBron James will sit out tonight's game against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

James, who missed 20 straight games due to a sprained right ankle, re-aggravated the injury on Sunday night in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. James returned for just two games since he suffered the injury.

The four-time MVP exited the fourth quarter with seven minutes left in regulation due to soreness and with his team down by 16 points. The Lakers would eventually lose 121–114.

The Lakers (36–28) are in a three-way tie with the Mavericks and Trail Blazers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will surely miss James against the Nuggets (43–21).

Tip-off at Staples Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight games and is on a three-game losing streak.

