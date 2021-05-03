Fournier Has Lingering, Concussion-Like Symptoms From COVID-19

After the Celtics's 129–119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, wing Evan Fournier told reporters that he's experiencing long-term effects from COVID-19.

"The thing is, I feel like I have a concussion," Fournier said. "Right now, it's actually doing a little bit better. But at first, the bright lights were bothering my eyes, my vision was blurry and everything was going too fast for me."

Fournier, who contracted the coronavirus in April, said he has been working with a doctor to try and get himself healthy again. He was traded from the Magic to the Celtics back in March in exchange for Jeff Teague and two future second-round picks.

"My depth perception is really bad right now, but I saw a specialist and she gave me some exercises, and hopefully, I can get better."

Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum has also experienced lingering effects of COVID-19. In April, the 23-year-old said he uses an inhaler before games—something he never did before contracting the virus three months earlier.

Despite discomfort, Fournier finished the night with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. He's averaging 16.6 points per game this season for Boston.

More NBA Coverage: