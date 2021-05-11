Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Russell Westbrook Has Earned Legendary NBA Status
Russell Westbrook Has Earned Legendary NBA Status

Russell Westbrook Is Officially an NBA Legend: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

When I was growing up, Oscar Robertson's triple-double season was the stuff of legend. Russell Westbrook is about to do it for the fourth time. I don’t care what context you apply, that’s legendary.

In breaking Robertson’s overall mark, Westbrook deserves his moment. Russ messed around and got 182 triple-doubles!

Sure, he’s not a perfect player. Pointing out a lack of consistency on his jump-shot and some questionable decision making in crunchtime are fair critiques. But that’s no reason to dismiss his statistics, nor his place in history.

I dare anyone to tell me they’ve watched Russ over the years and haven’t come away impressed. The pure unbridled ferocity of his game is essentially without peer. Then there’s what he’s achieved in his career: MVP, 2x scoring champ, about to be 3x assist leader, and 9 All-NBA selections so far.

Though he may not have a ring, it’s not like he’s putting up meaningless numbers. Westbrook has been in the playoffs 10 times in his previous 12 seasons, including carrying the Thunder there by himself in 2017 after both Kevin Durant and James Harden were gone from OKC. While the current Wizards would not be sniffing the postseason if it wasn’t for what he’s done in Washington. His teams also happen to be 136-46 when he records a triple-double. That statistic hardly seems empty to me.

So, Russ deserves a standing one for passing the Big O, as there’s no way to look at this achievement other than as a big W for Westbrook.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ESPN's Kenny Mayne
Play
Extra Mustard

Kenny Mayne Leaving ESPN After Being Reportedly Being Asked To Take Pay Cut

Kenny Mayne’s departure from ESPN draws massive outpouring of support.

Will Zalatoris chips on the 18th hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament.
Fantasy

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson: PGA DFS Plays, Best Bets and Top Fades

SI Fantasy analyst Mark Farris breaks down their top PGA DFS tiers, bets, and a fade for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson

Bob Baffert and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.
Play
Horse Racing

Anti-Fungal Ointment Could be Reason for Failed Drug Test

Trainer Bob Baffert says Medina Spirit was given the anti-fungal cream Otomax that has betamethasone in it.

Notre Dame's Jack Coan hands the ball off to Kyren Williams in spring camp
College Football

Which College Football Teams May Regress in 2021?

After excellent 2020 seasons, a trio of programs could be in line to take a step back this fall.

Albert Pujols walking off the field.
Play
MLB

Report: Dominican Republic Interested in Pujols for Olympic Qualifiers

The 10-time All-Star was released by the Angels last week after appearing in 24 games this season, hitting .198 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

alex-rodriguez-timberwolves
NBA

Report: A-Rod, Timberwolves Fail to Reach Sale Agreement

Alex Rodriguez's potential purchase of the Timberwolves isn't finished just yet.

anthony-davis-mikal-bridges
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Big Questions Remain As Season Winds Down

Where does each team stand with the NBA regular season coming to a close? Check out The Crossover’s final rankings of the regular season.

Colts Jonathan Taylor
Fantasy

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player & every detail