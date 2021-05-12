Victor Oladipo To Undergo Season-Ending Quad Surgery

Heat guard Victor Oladipo, who has been out since early April with an injured right quadriceps tendon, will forego the rest of the season to undergo surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Oladipo's surgery will take place on Thursday in New York. According to Miami, there is no timetable for his return.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported that Oladipo's tendon isn't ruptured like it was when he underwent a similar surgery in January 2019. His prior injury kept him away from the court for a calendar year.

The two-time NBA All-Star played four games for the Heat before the injury, averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Before being traded to Miami in a three-team deal in March, Oladipo played nine games with Indiana and 20 with Houston this season.

Injuries have plagued Oladipo in recent years, never seeing the court for more than 40 games since the 2017-18 season.

The Heat (38-31) sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and clinched a postseason berth after defeating the Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday night.

