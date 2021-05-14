Don Cheadle Teases Michael Jordan Cameo in 'Space Jam 2'

Sports Illustrated home
Don Cheadle Teases Michael Jordan Appearance in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

When Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts this summer, a very familiar face will be in it.

In an Access Hollywood interview, Don Cheadle hinted that Michael Jordan will make an appearance in the sequel to the 1996 film.

"Michael Jordan is in the movie but not in the way you'd expect it," Cheadle said.

The six-time NBA All-Star and Bulls legend was the star of the film in which he leads the Looney Tunes characters stars to victory against the Monstars in a basketball game. The movie featured cameos from former NBA players like Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. 

In the sequel, LeBron James will play the lead role as he must navigate "the Serververse" in search of his son (Cedric Joe), who is held ransom by an evil computer algorithm known as AI G Rhythm (Cheadle).

For James to get his son back, he must face off against the Goon Squad with the help of Bugs Bunny and other classic Looney Tunes characters. His Looney Tunes squad will consist of NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Klay ThompsonDiana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

The film, directed by Night School director Malcolm D. Lee, will be released in theaters and via streaming on HBO Max on July 16.

