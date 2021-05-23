Payne Ejected in Game 1 Scrum Between Lakers, Suns

In a wild sequence of events between the Lakers and Suns in Game 1 of their playoff series, four technical fouls were issued and one player was ejected.

LeBron James missed a fourth quarter free throw and then was fouled by Chris Paul from behind when he attempted to rebound his own shot and ended up hurting his shoulder from the fall.

But while this was happening, Suns guard Cameron Payne took a shot at Lakers guard Alex Caruso with a shove. When Caruso retaliated, Payne threw the ball at him and then Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell came charging in to separate the two but ended up knocking Payne off his feet in the process.

After a review, technical fouls were dealt to Caruso and Harrell but Payne was given two technicals—automatically leading to his ejection.

The Suns were up 86–77 during the scrum and never gave up their lead after. The Suns won 99–90 despite losing Payne.

Suns guard Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points and James led the Lakers with 18. Game 2 of the series will be in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

