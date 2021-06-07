76ers' Daryl Morey Fined $75K for Stephen Curry Tweet

76ers general manager Daryl Morey was fined $75,000 Monday following a tweet regarding Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Golden State's star posted a photo on Instagram last week praising his brother, Seth, following a Philadelphia win over the Wizards. Morey then took a screenshot of Curry's post, adding "join 'em" in a tweet.

Morey isn't the first executive or coach to get fined for tampering in recent years. Former Lakers president Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 following comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2018, and Doc Rivers was fined in 2019 for his perceived recruitment of Kawhi Leonard.

The 76ers finished off a first-round victory over the Wizards following Seth Curry's brilliance on June 2, but perhaps they could have used the elder Curry on Sunday in a 128-124 loss to the Hawks. Game 2 against Atlanta will be on Tuesday night.

