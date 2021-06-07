Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Daryl Morey Fined $75,000 for Tampering After Stephen Curry Tweet

Author:
Updated:
Original:

76ers general manager Daryl Morey was fined $75,000 Monday following a tweet regarding Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Golden State's star posted a photo on Instagram last week praising his brother, Seth, following a Philadelphia win over the Wizards. Morey then took a screenshot of Curry's post, adding "join 'em" in a tweet.

Morey isn't the first executive or coach to get fined for tampering in recent years. Former Lakers president Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 following comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2018, and Doc Rivers was fined in 2019 for his perceived recruitment of Kawhi Leonard.

The 76ers finished off a first-round victory over the Wizards following Seth Curry's brilliance on June 2, but perhaps they could have used the elder Curry on Sunday in a 128-124 loss to the Hawks. Game 2 against Atlanta will be on Tuesday night. 

More NBA Coverage: 

Celtics Take a Chance on Brad Stevens ... Again
Brooklyn Is Scarier Than Anyone Imagined
Devin Booker Is Ready to Be a Star

YOU MAY LIKE

Daryl-Morey-twitter
NBA

76ers' Daryl Morey Fined $75K for Stephen Curry Tweet

Daryl Morey's social media presence has the 76ers executive in hot water once again.

Tom Thibodeau with the Knicks.
NBA

Thibodeau Wins Coach of the Year Award for Second Time

The last Knicks coach to win the award was Pat Riley after the 1992-93 season.

gio reyna
Soccer

USMNT's Gio Reyna Hit With Bottle Thrown From Stands

A fan pelted Gio Reyna with a bottle during extra time of Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League Final.

Aaron Rodgers leaves the walks off the field after the 2020 NFC Championship game.
NFL

Report: Rodgers Expected to Miss Minicamp, Faces Fine

If Aaron Rodgers missed all three days of mandatory minicamp, the Packers can fine him about $93,000.

aaron-rodgers-russell-wilson-bruce-arians-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: What's Next for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

With mandatory minicamps starting, Green Bay has the opportunity to draw a line in the sand with Rodgers. But don't expect it to happen just yet.

Britt Reid with the Chiefs.
NFL

Britt Reid Pleads Not Guilty in February DWI Crash

Reid was going 84 miles per hour days before Super Bowl LV when he struck two cars, resulting in a traumatic brain injury for a five-year-old girl.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

NBA Playoffs Betting Guide for Monday, June 7: Sharp Money Pouring on Milwaukee in Game 2

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler breaks down the betting data for the Bucks and Nets of the NBA playoffs.