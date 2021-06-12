Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley Among Candidates for Trail Blazers Head Coach Vacancy

Author:
Publish date:

The Trail Blazers are reportedly eyeing a slew of basketball legends for their head coach opening.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry are all reportedly candidates for the vacancy in Portland, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The Trail Blazers fired former head coach Terry Stotts last week and star point guard Damian Lillard told The Athletic he wanted Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to be his new coach and also named Billups as someone he was leaning toward. But Kidd took his name out of the race, leaving Billups as the point guard's favorite. 

Billups is still serving in his first year as an assistant with the Clippers but has been linked to the Blazers and Celtics. 

Hammon has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014 and made history when she was the first woman to serve as an acting head coach in an NBA game. Staley has been with the Gamecocks for the last 13 years. Along with her position at South Carolina, she's the head coach of the U.S. women's basketball team.

D'Antoni is reportedly interested in the Trail Blazers position, per The Athletic

The Trail Blazers aren't the only ones looking for a new coach, though. There are currently head coaching vacancies for the Celtics, Pacers and Magic as well. Hammon will reportedly interview with the Magic in the near future.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Becky Hammon with the Spurs.
NBA

Report: Hammon, Staley Among Candidates for Blazers Job

Longtime Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is reportedly among candidates for the Trail Blazers' head coach vacancy.

christian-eriksen-euro2020
Soccer

Denmark's Christian Eriksen Stable Following Collapse

The Euro 2020 match was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed near the sidelines and was rushed to the hospital.

Denmark surrounds Christian Eriksen after he collapses on the field at Euro 2020.
Play
Soccer

Christian Eriksen's Collapse Puts Everything in Perspective

The scary incident involving Denmark's star player cast a pall over proceedings that were rendered secondary.

jonquel-jones-sun
WNBA

What Happens to MVP Race as Jonquel Jones Heads to EuroBasket?

Dominance and consistency has made the Sun guard the current favorite to win league MVP, but will missing most of June take her out of the MVP discussion?

Copa America
Soccer

12 Venezuelan Players, Coaches Test Positive for Virus

The health secretariat of the Federal District, which includes Brasilia, said all of the infected people were isolated in a hotel.

barbora-krejcikova-french-open
Play
Tennis

French Open Chaos Paves Way for Unseeded Krejčíkova

Unseeded, unheralded Barbora Krejčíkova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning the first Major (and only second singles title) of her career.

Eden Hazard against Russia
Soccer

How to Watch Belgium vs. Russia

How to watch the Euro 2020 group stage match between Belgium and Russia on Saturday, June 12.

Barbora Krejcikova
Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova Wins First Grand Slam at French Open

Krejcikova is the third unseeded women’s champion in the last five years at Roland Garros.