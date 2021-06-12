Report: Hammon, Staley Among Candidates for Blazers Job

The Trail Blazers are reportedly eyeing a slew of basketball legends for their head coach opening.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry are all reportedly candidates for the vacancy in Portland, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Trail Blazers fired former head coach Terry Stotts last week and star point guard Damian Lillard told The Athletic he wanted Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to be his new coach and also named Billups as someone he was leaning toward. But Kidd took his name out of the race, leaving Billups as the point guard's favorite.

Billups is still serving in his first year as an assistant with the Clippers but has been linked to the Blazers and Celtics.

Hammon has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2014 and made history when she was the first woman to serve as an acting head coach in an NBA game. Staley has been with the Gamecocks for the last 13 years. Along with her position at South Carolina, she's the head coach of the U.S. women's basketball team.

D'Antoni is reportedly interested in the Trail Blazers position, per The Athletic.

The Trail Blazers aren't the only ones looking for a new coach, though. There are currently head coaching vacancies for the Celtics, Pacers and Magic as well. Hammon will reportedly interview with the Magic in the near future.

