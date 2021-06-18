Report: Bradley Beal Commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Report: Wizards Star Bradley Beal Commits to Join Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Wizards star Bradley Beal has committed to join Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon

Beal will reportedly also compete alongside Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Warriors forward Draymond Green, among others. The New York Times's Marc Stein reported that USA Basketball has been "actively" pursuing Phoenix's Chris Paul this month. The full Team USA roster is not expected to be finalized until late June, with training camp slated to begin in July.

Beal, 27, will be a first-time participant in the Olympics, having previously been a finalist for the 2016 Rio Games.

This past season, Beal averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Earlier this week, he was named to the All-NBA third team alongside Kyrie Irving, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

The group stage of the Olympics men's basketball tournament will be held from July 25 to Aug. 1. The knockout stage will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

