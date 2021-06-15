Report: Lillard and Green Commit to Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Damian Lillard and Draymond Green Commit to U.S. Basketball Ahead of Olympics

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Warriors forward Draymond Green have committed to U.S. basketball and will compete in this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The final roster is expected to be finalized by late June and training camp for Team USA Basketball starts July in Las Vegas with Spurs coach Greg Popovich. 

The group stage of the Olympics tourney will be held from July 25 to Aug. 1 and the knockout stage will be from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

Green, 31, was part of the 2016 U.S. team that won gold in the 2016 Rio games and is coming off another standout year defensively. He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team for the fourth time and was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He finished the season averaging seven points, 8.9 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. 

The Warriors (39–33) missed out on the playoffs after losing to the Lakers in the play-in game. 

Lillard, 30, has never officially competed for U.S. basketball but expressed his interest in doing so earlier this season. His teammate, C.J. McCollum, took his name out for consideration earlier this year

Lillard is coming off yet another stellar season where he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists to lead the Trail Blazers (42–30) to the No. 6 seed. His team was bounced out of the first round of the playoffs by the Nuggets in six games.

