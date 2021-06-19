Clippers Beat Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Finals

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Clippers Erase 25-Point Deficit, Advance to First-Ever Conference Finals

Author:
Publish date:

For most of the night, it looked like the same old horror show was unfolding for the Clippers.

The franchise had come close to advancing to the Western Conference Finals before, only to be turned away time and time again. Facing a 25-point deficit at home in Friday's Game 6 to the Jazz, a Game 7 in Salt Lake City felt inevitable.

But then Terance Mann came to life, and the Clippers rewrote their fate.

Mann scored a career-high 39 points on 15-for-21 shooting as the Clippers stormed back in the second half to win, 131-119, in front of a sold-out home crowd. The win propels them to the conference finals for the first time in their 51-year history.

The Jazz opened up a 25-point lead early in the second half and led, 90-71, midway through the third quarter when the Clippers ripped off a 17-0 run. Mann scored 10 of those 17 points, and Los Angeles closed the quarter trailing by only three.

The Clippers seized the lead early in the fourth on a layup by Reggie Jackson, who was integral in the Clippers' ability to exploit Utah's zone defense in the second half. Jackson finished with 27 points and 10 assists on 10-for-16 shooting from the field.

Paul George scored 28 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Guard Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 39 points on 9K-for-15 shooting on three-pointers. The Clippers outscored Utah, 81-47, in the second half.

Prior to Friday's game, Mann had scored 59 combined points in 25 career playoff games. His previous career-high in any game was 25 points scored during his rookie season.

With the win, the Clippers become the first team in NBA history to overcome multiple 0-2 series deficits. They did so this time without the help of Kawhi Leonard in the last two games, whose status for the rest of the playoffs remains up in the air as he deals with a knee injury.

The Clippers will take on the Suns in the conference finals. The Clippers won two out of three meetings during the regular season.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ryan Crouser prepares for his final throw during the men's shot put on the first day of the U.S. Olympic Trials
Olympic Track & Field

Crouser Crushes Shot Put World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials

2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser set the shot put world record with a 23.37-meter throw on Friday, breaking a tainted record that stood for 31 years.

terance mann
NBA

Clippers Beat Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Finals

Terance Mann scored 39 points as the Clippers stormed back in the second half of Game 6 to advance to their first-ever conference finals.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first quarter in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs
NBA

Curry, Maxey Step Up in Game 6 to Keep Sixers' Season Alive

The Philadelphia 76ers will host a Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks after two role players emerged to key Friday's season-saving victory.

bills helmet
NFL

Report: Bills Planning to Build New Outdoor Stadium

The Bills' plans to build a new stadium in Orchard Park are still pending approval, but their new home could be ready for games as early as 2025.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Uruguay at Copa America
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

The two South American powers meet in the Copa América group stage on Friday, June 18th.

cole-beasley
NFL

Bills' Cole Beasley Blasts NFL's New COVID-19 Protocols

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley explained why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFLPA on Thursday for this season's COVID-19 protocols.

England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw at the Euros
Soccer

Questions About England's Cohesion Persist in Draw vs. Scotland

There's no doubting the individual talent of England's stars, but there's a lack of purpose between them, and that was indeed the case again in a scoreless tie.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles up the court during game four against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Beal, Booker Commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Wizards star Bradley Beal will be a first-time participant in the Tokyo Olympics, having previously been a finalist for the 2016 Rio Games.