Suns' Chris Paul Ruled Out of Game 1 vs. Clippers Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Suns point guard Chris Paul has officially been ruled out of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the team announced Saturday. Paul was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday.

It's unclear whether Paul, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did, but the Suns will be without their star floor general. But they're not the only ones.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is officially ruled out of Game 1 with a knee injury.

Paul, 36, finished this season averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 assists per game and was named All-NBA Second Team. This postseason Paul is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 assists per game.

It's unclear how long Paul will be out, but Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Suns (51–21) will host the Clippers (47–25) for Game 1 and tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

More NBA Coverage: