Suns GM James Jones Named 2020-21 Executive of The Year

Suns general manager James Jones has been named the 2020-21 Executive of the Year as Phoenix heads into of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers.

Jones joined the Suns in 2018 as the vice president of basketball operations before being named interim general manager and eventually being the permanent general manager in 2019.

During his short time with the Suns, the team has added 2021 NBCA head coach of the year Monty Williams, traded for All-Star Chris Paul and are now in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. The conference finals appearance marks a remarkable turnaround under Jones in which Phoenix increased its win total by 32 in just a matter of two years.

Jones was a journeyman wing in the NBA during his 14-year playing career but is mostly remembered for his time with the Heat. He won two championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and won a third with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The last Suns executive to win the award was Bryan Colangelo in 2005.

