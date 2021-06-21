Report: Hammon, Billups Among Finalists for Blazers HC

Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the Trail Blazers head coaching position, making her the first woman to make it this far in a NBA head coaching search, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

The Trail Blazers have reportedly interviewed Hammon, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry.

Multiple candidates have reportedly become finalists, with Hammon and Billups among that final group, per ESPN.

There are currently seven head coaching vacancies in the NBA with the Celtics, Pacers, Magic, Trail Blazers, Wizards, Mavericks and Pelicans all in the market. New Orleans assistant coach Teresa Witherspoon is also reportedly a candidate in the team's head coach search.

Hammon has also reportedly interviewed with the Magic.

Hammon has been an assistant in San Antonio for seven years and became the first woman to serve as acting head coach in December when Gregg Popovich was ejected.

After a fourth first-round playoff exit, Portland parted ways Terry Stotts in early June.

