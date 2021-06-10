Report: Billups, Ham Among List of Candidates for Celtics Job

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Chauncey Billups Among List of Names to be Interviewed for Celtics Head Coach Job

Author:
Publish date:

Just a week ago, news broke that Celtics coach Brad Stevens would replace Danny Ainge as the team's president of basketball operations, and he wasted no time beginning the search to find his successor on the sideline.

Stevens has reportedly already interviewed his assistant coaches and is expanding the search outside of the franchise. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he has received permission to interview multiple head coaching candidates, including assistants Chauncey Billups (Clippers), Darvin Ham and Charles Lee (Bucks), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks) and Ime Udoka (Nets).

Wojnarowski added that the initial candidate pool is expected to be expansive. This will be Boston's third head coach since 2004, following Stevens and Doc Rivers.

Following the initial announcement of Ainge's departure, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce were among the lead candidates in Boston's coaching search. 

Billups, a former Finals MVP and current Clippers assistant coach, was also rumored to be in the mix by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. He was drafted by the Celtics as the third overall pick in 1997, but Billups played just 51 games for the franchise before Rick Pitino traded him to Toronto. 

Stevens has been Boston's head coach since 2013, tallying seven straight playoff appearances with the franchise. It was a tumultuous 2020–21 season for the Celtics after a conference finals berth last year, as they finished 36–36 before losing to the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

More NBA News: 

YOU MAY LIKE

rudy gobert
NBA

Gobert Wins Third DPOY Award, Tied for Second-Most All-Time

Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and a career-best 2.7 blocked shots per game this season, helping lead Utah to the league's best record.

The USMNT routs Costa Rica in a friendly
Soccer

No Letdown for USMNT in Camp-Closing Rout of Costa Rica

The U.S. finished off its international window with a 4-0 rout of Costa Rica, turning the page quite comfortably after an emotional Nations League final win vs. Mexico.

Tyler Zomboro
MLB

Rays Prospect Released From Hospital After Line-Drive Incident

Rays minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro will transition to outpatient occupational and speech therapy after being hit in the head by a line drive.

brad stevens
NBA

Report: Billups, Ham Among List of Candidates for Celtics Job

Brad Stevens has reportedly gained permission to interview assistants including Chauncey Billups, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee for Boston's head coach opening.

NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.
College

NCAA Hearing Presents Potential Solution for NIL's Biggest Hurdle

Wednesday’s questioning of NCAA president Mark Emmert provided a glimpse into closed-door negotiations on a compromise for college athletes rights.

Jaime Moreno, Steve Cherundolo and Christie Pearce are inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame
Soccer

Moreno, Cherundolo Benefit From New Soccer HOF Voting Process

The overhauled system has resulted in both veterans getting inducted as part of a four-person class, but Hope Solo remains on the outside.

pete alonso
MLB

Alonso Accuses MLB of Altering Baseballs Based on Free Agents

The Mets first baseman told reporters he believes the league manipulates the baseballs produced each year depending on which players are heading into free agency.

Peyton Manning at a Broncos game.
NFL

Peyton Manning to be Inducted Into Broncos Ring of Fame

Manning will reportedly be inducted into the Ring of Fame on Oct. 31 when the Broncos host the Washington Football Team.