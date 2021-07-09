Lewis Signs With Overtime, Becomes Youngest American Pro

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jalen Lewis Signs With Overtime Elite, Becomes Youngest American Professional in History

Author:
Publish date:

High school junior Jalen Lewis is signing a contract with the Overtime Elite league, which will make him the youngest professional basketball player in American history, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Lewis, 16, will earn over $1 million over the course of his multi-year deal, per Charania. 

Lewis is the No. 12 player in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Duke, Kentucky and UCLA were among the college programs recruiting him.

The Overtime Elite league has added multiple top prospects from the class of 2023, including twins Matt and Ryan Bewley. Matt Bewley is the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2023, and Ryan checks in at No. 20, per the the 247Sports composite.

Former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie will lead the Overtime Elite league's team of top prospects. Lewis and the Bewley brothers will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft after they complete their time in the Overtime Elite league.

More NBA Coverage: 

Suns Starting Unit Synergy Propels Finals Run
Suns Hold Serve In Game 2
Are these Finals an Aberration or the New Normal?
The Finals Are Mind-Boggling. And Awesome.

YOU MAY LIKE

daniel-camarena
Play
Extra Mustard

A Shocking Grand Slam By a Relief Pitcher Leads To Pair of Must-Hear Calls

Don Orsillo, Spanish radio broadcasters unleash great calls of Daniel Caramena homer

jose-ramirez-cleveland-indians
MLB

It’s Time for the Next Chapter in Cleveland's Title Chase

Injuries and offensive woes have Cleveland far from the playoff hunt. After years of straddling the line between contending and rebuilding, It's time to choose a side.

New York Jets Michael Carter
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Michael Carter

Michael Fabiano explains why Michael Carter faces an uphill battle to start his career and best be avoided in his rookie season

The G League will play its upcoming season in a bubble at Disney.
NBA

Lewis Signs With Overtime, Becomes Youngest American Pro

Jalen Lewis’s deal with Overtime Elite will make him the youngest professional player in American history.

Italy reaches the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

For Euro Finalist Italy, Missing the World Cup Wasn't the End

Less than four years after a national tragedy, Italy is back contending for a title, and its blueprint for recovery is one that any U.S. fan may recognize.

Zaila Avant-garde dribbles a basketball
Extra Mustard

Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Is a Hoops Star, Too

Remember her name.

Patrick Mahomes and Sha'Carri Richardson
Olympics

Mahomes Calls Richardson’s Olympic Absence ‘Ridiculous’

The Chiefs quarterback is standing by her after she was not given a spot on the women’s 100 meters team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have led England to the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

England's Sterling, Kane Rise Above the Discourse

The criticism of the attacking stars has fallen by the wayside as they've carried England to the cusp of a first major title in 55 years.