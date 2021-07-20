NBA Finals: How to Watch Bucks-Suns Game 6

The Bucks are on the verge of winning their first NBA championship in 50 years if they can defeat the Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

With Milwaukee holding a 3–2 series advantage going into Game 6, the Bucks are 9–1 in their home arena this postseason. While Milwaukee now holds the series lead, the Bucks had to claw back from down 2–0 in the Finals to get to this point.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is on the brink of elimination. The Suns have only previously trailed in a series once this postseason, when they went down 2–1 to the Lakers in the first round. Since then, they eliminated Los Angeles in six games, swept the Nuggets and took care of the Clippers in six games.

In what many thought would be a Phoenix victory on its home court in Game 5, the Bucks earned a hard-fought victory and took a hold of the series to force Tuesday's elimination game.

Milwaukee fell behind by 16 in the first quarter, but bounced back to lead at halftime. A back-and-forth second half was finished by a game-sealing alley-oop by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Heading into Game 6, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points, 13 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in these Finals.

How to Watch:

Date: July 20, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Before losing Game 5, the Suns were 13–0 when leading by double digits. Sundays loss saw them become first team in NBA history to lose a playoff game shooting 55% from the field and 60% from three.

If the Suns fall Tuesday night, they'll remain among the 11 NBA franchises to never win a championship. A win pushes the series back to Phoenix for a thrilling Game 7 on Thursday night.

