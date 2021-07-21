Sports World Reacts to Bucks' Championship Win

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

'Well Deserved': Sports World Reacts to Bucks' Finals Victory

Author:
Publish date:

The Bucks sent sports Twitter in a frenzy on Tuesday night when they closed out the Suns in six games to win their first NBA championship in 50 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 point performance in the series-clinching Game 6 left his peers in awe and even had LeBron James singing his praise via Twitter. After it was all said and done, professional athletes from across the sports world had much to say about Milwaukee and its historic championship. 

Some reactions to the Bucks and their championship win: 

More 2021 NBA Finals Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

game-6-giannis-action-shot
NBA

Giannis Strengthens Special Legacy With Iconic Championship Win

The Bucks' Game 6 closeout was the culmination of years of patience and hard work in Milwaukee, from the players to the front office.

giannis-4
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Kobe Bryant Thinks I Can Do This?'

Kobe Bryant challenged the "Greek Freak" to win MVP back in 2017 and then to win a championship in 2019.

Bobby Portis celebrates after the Bucks defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Bobby Portis said he was down and depressed after not being able to play in the bubble last season, but now he is a key player in a Bucks championship team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Giannis on Winning With Bucks: 'I Did It The Hard Way'

Giannis told reporters he won an NBA title the "hard way" by staying with Milwaukee instead of joining a super team.

giannis-monty-nba-finals
NBA

Suns' Monty Williams Congratulates Bucks in Locker Room

The Suns head coach may have been overwhelmed by emotions during his press conference, but he did go to the Bucks locker room to congratulate them.

giannis-social-reaccs
NBA

Giannis Shares Moment With Thanasis After Winning NBA Title

Giannis let his brother, Thanasis, know that he is a NBA champion.

chris-paul-game-6
NBA

Chris Paul: 'I Ain't Retiring' After NBA Finals Loss

The 16-year veteran made it clear that he is getting back to work next season.

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their championship win.
NBA

Sports World Reacts to Bucks' Championship Win

Athletes across a multitude of sports took to Twitter to congratulate the Bucks on their NBA championship.