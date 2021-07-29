Report: Nets' Shamet Traded to Suns for First-Round Pick

The Nets have traded Landry Shamet to the Suns for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Suns coach Monty Williams has been a significant supporter of Shamet, according to Wojnarowski. Williams coached the Wichita State product when he was an assistant with the 76ers.

With this latest trade, the Nets now own five picks—Nos. 27, 29, 44, 49 and 59—in this year's draft.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game to go along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 38.7 percent from the three-point arc.

Carter averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 assists and 0.6 in his two seasons with the Suns.

