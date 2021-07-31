Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Celtics Trade Moses Brown to Mavericks for Josh Richardson

Author:
Publish date:

The Celtics are trading Moses Brown to the Mavericks in the Josh Richardson trade, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. 

Brown, who spent one month with the Celtics, averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games for the Thunder last season. He was part of the Thunder trade on June 18 that sent him, Al Horford and a 2025 second-round pick to Boston in exchange for Kemba Walker and the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.  

Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as one of five Mavericks players who averaged double digits in the regular season, playing alongside Mavs star Luka Dončić. He shot 42.7% from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

In the postseason, however, Richardson's production fell off. He averaged just 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 13.4 minutes per game.

The Celtics will take Richardson's $11 million salary for the 2021-22 season into the rest of Gordon Hayward's traded player exception, according to Brian Robb of MassLive. Brown has three seasons remaining on his deal and is currently making $1.7 million next season.

However, Richardson's contract is non-guaranteed, something that favors the Mavericks as Dallas looks to get max salary cap space in free agency to secure top-tier free agents to play with Dončić. 

This trade comes after the Celtics sent Tristan Thompson in a three-team trade with the Kings and Hawks on Friday. In return, Boston received Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Richardson
NBA

Report: Celtics Trade Moses Brown for Mavs' Josh Richardson

Brown, who spent one month with the Celtics, averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games for the Thunder last season.

Tyler Glasnow with the Rays.
MLB

Report: Tyler Glasnow Expected to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Glasnow suffered the partial tear in his UCL in June along with a flexor strain and initially opted to rehab then have surgery.

herring-mail-bag-julius-randle
NBA

NBA Mailbag: Was This A Fluke Season For The Knicks?

What free agent would best complement Julius Randle? Is Chris Paul facing more pressure during this free agency? Chris Herring answers this and more in his latest NBA mailbag.

womens-100-meters-olympics-lead
Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah Blazes Into Olympic History

Despite a headwind, a pandemic and an empty Olympic Stadium, the 29-year-old Jamaican triumphed in the 100 meters, winning gold and taking down Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record in the process.

katie-ledecky-swimming-lead
Olympics

Katie Ledecky Isn't Done Yet

The 24-year-old Katie Ledecky is leaving the Tokyo Olympics with two gold and two silver medals. But her historic swimming career is far from over.

mixed-relay-olympics
Olympics

More Sports Need to Get in on Mixed Events at Olympics

Mixed-gender events would not work in every sport, but it's a trend that should be embraced—especially for sports in desperate need of some fun.

TOKYO, July 31, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Melissa Gonzalez of Colombia reacts during the Women's 400m Hurdles Heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021
Olympics

Lions Watch as Melissa Gonzalez Qualifies for Olympic Semis

As Colombia's Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, qualified for the women's 400m hurdles semifinals, Detroit hosted a watch party.

Elaine Thompson stunned after breaking the Olympic record to win gold in the women's 100 meters
Olympics

Thompson-Herah Breaks Olympic 100m Record, Leads Jamaican Sweep

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah broke the Olympic record of 10.62 set by Florence Griffith Joyner at the 1988 Olympics.