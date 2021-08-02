NBA Rumors: Curry, Warriors Moving Toward Extension

The Warriors and Stephen Curry will soon be agreeing to a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Curry and the Warriors discussed an extension prior to this season, though general manager Bob Myers told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the two sides tabled talks following Klay Thompson's injury and agreed to pick up conversations after the 2021 season.

Per Stein, the two sides are planning on reaching an agreement this summer.

Curry, 33, most recently signed a five-year, $201 million contract with the Warriors during the 2017 offseason. He previously also had signed a came a four-year, $44 million extension in 2012.

The seven-time All-Star guard led the NBA in scoring last year, finishing the season averaging 32 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field. Throughout his career, Curry has won two MVPs, two scoring titles, made seven All-NBA team appearances and taken home three championships.

Reports of a possible Curry extension also come as the Warriors are linked to a number of veteran free agents, including Andre Iguodala and Nic Batum.

NBA free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

Check out the lates news and notes from around the NBA:

There is a strong possibility that center Dwight Howard returns to the Lakers next season. (Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

Boston could extend guard Marcus Smart, but two people familiar with team president Brad Stevens' thinking tell Sports Illustrated it’s more likely Stevens will look to trade Smart before the start of the season. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

Luka Dončić is not expected to finalize his five-year, $202 extension with the Mavericks until after the Olympics. (Marc Stein)

The chatter among league executives is that center Richaun Holmes is likely staying in Sacramento. (Jason Jones, The Athletic)

Paul Millsap and Andre Iguodala appear to be two of the veteran forwards who Golden State could target. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)

Lonzo Ball is still expected to sign an offer sheet with the Bulls. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)

DeMar DeRozan is expected to garner strong interest from New York, Detroit and Dallas when free agency gets underway. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)

Teams are operating like Bradley Beal will be with the Wizards at the start of the season. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

The Heat are strong favorites to re-sign restricted free agent sharpshooter Duncan Robinson with or without the addition of DeMar DeRozan. (Marc Stein)

The Knicks and DeRozan have mutual interest. (Ian Begley, SNY)

The Jazz are expected to finalize a three-year deal for All-Star point guard Mike Conley to return to the franchise. (Tony Jones, The Athletic)

