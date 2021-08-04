LAPD Investigating Arrest of Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

LAPD Investigating Potential Excessive Force During Arrest of Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes

Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles Police Department chief Michael Moore said Tuesday that a categorical use of force investigation has been launched into the arrest of Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes. 

Hayes was arrested last week in Los Angeles after an alleged altercation with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Moore said that Hayes's case involves "the possibility of force being applied to the suspect's neck during the use of force in taking him into custody," which is the impetus for the investigation.

According to a 37-second cell phone video released Wednesday by TMZ, Hayes appeared to be tased in the chest during by police last week. In the video, a friend of Hayes—while holding the camera—says Hayes is choking.

“Stop,” the friend says. “Stop. Get your hands off him now. I’ve seen him choking.”

Hayes, in turn, told one of the officers, "I want your badge number."

Moore said that during the arrest Hayes “was complaining of having trouble breathing, saying that he could not breathe.”

Following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, LAPD banned chokeholds that restrict the flow of blood to the brain. According to NOLA.com, police have not release body camera footage from the incident. 

According to the LAPD, video camera footage will not become public until 45 days after the incident, on Sept. 11. 

The arrest came after law enforcement reportedly responded to a domestic dispute at the home of Hayes's girlfriend. Hayes tried to prevent officers from entering the property. From there, a physical fight reportedly broke out between Hayes and the officers, leading to him being tased. 

According to TMZ, police had to put out an "officer needs help" radio call during the altercation. Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries while a police officer was also treated. 

Hayes is facing one count of resisting arrest. 

The 21-year-old was the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He averaged 7.5 points per game in 60 appearances last season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaxson Hayes with the Pelicans
NBA

LAPD Investigating Arrest of Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Hayes's arrest for possible use of excessive force.

MLB LOGO
MLB

2022 MLB Season to Begin on March 31 Barring Work Stoppage

All 30 teams are slated to open the 2022 season on the same day for the first time since 1968.

La Liga's TV rights in the USA are moving to ESPN
Soccer

La Liga Secures $3.2 Billion in Funding to Assist Clubs

A private equity firm will have a share of about 10% of the league’s revenues and a stake of 10% in a new commercial entity.

Juventud Guerrera leaps off the top rope vs. Chris Jericho in the 90s
Play
Wrestling

Juventud Guerrera and Chris Jericho Reunite on ‘Dynamite’

More than two decades after being unmasked by Chris Jericho, Juventud Guerrera will meet him again on “Dynamite.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores a goal
Soccer

Alisson Becomes Latest Liverpool Star to Sign Extension

The Brazilian goalkeeper follows Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold in committing his future to the club.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo slam-dunks
NBA

NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

His new deal with Miami will reportedly allow the 27-year-old guard to hit free agency again next offseason.

Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Who will emerge from these training camp battles and help your fantasy football team? Michael Fabiano breaks down the wide receiver & tight end competitions

Separate photos of Jets coach Robert Saleh, Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Falcons coach Arthur Smith at training camp practices
Play
NFL

NFL Mailbag: Which First-Year Coaches Are Most Likely to Make the Playoffs?

Plus, why Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield’s deals could get done before the season, Peyton Manning’s future, and more!