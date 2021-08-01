Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Will Become Free Agent and Re-Sign With Clippers

Author:
Publish date:

NBA free agency is scheduled to begin Monday at 6 p.m. ET but ahead of the frenzy multiple star players have elected to decline their player options and hit the market. Most notably, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. 

Leonard declined his $36 million player option, per Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes, and later confirmed by ESPN. Leonard will hit free agency this offseason but is expected to re-sign with the Clippers and negotiate a new deal. 

Leonard, 30, had offseason surgery on a partially torn ACL that sidelined him during the second half of his team's playoff run and is looking for some new money. 

He's eligible for a salary worth 35% of the salary cap, or $39 million, and could earn $175 million in the next four years, per Yahoo Sports. Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season and was named to his third All-NBA first team. 

Here's a few more players who will be joining him in the free agent pool:

  • Suns point guard Chris Paul is declining his $44.2 million player option for the 2021–22 season and will enter free agency this offseason, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
  • There's optimism that Paul will reach an agreement with the Suns on a new deal by Monday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
  • The Grizzlies declined Justice Winslow's $13 million team option and he will enter free agency, according to The Athletic.
  • The Heat are declining Andre Igoudala's $15 million team option according to ESPN, and picked up Goran Dragić's $19.4 million team option.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

kawhi-leonard-clippers-FA
NBA

NBA Rumors: Leonard, Paul to Enter Free Agency

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly decline his $36 million player option but is expected to negotiate a new deal with the Clippers.

Kellyn Acosta in the Concacaf Nations League final.
Soccer

How to Watch the Gold Cup Final: USMNT vs. Mexico

The U.S. men's national team faces Mexico in the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, August 1.

kumar-rocker
MLB

Mets Won't Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker by Deadline

New York isn't expected to reach an agreement with its first-round draft pick after a physical revealed concerns about his arm.

andre-team-option-declined
NBA

Report: Heat Decline Iguodala's Option, Retain Dragić's

The Heat declined the $15 million team option on the forward, but picked up Dragić's $19.4 team option for the 2021–22 season.

lamont-jacobs-italy
Olympics

'World's Fastest Man' Lamont Jacobs is Getting Comfortable With New Title

The end of the Usain Bolt era brought an unlikely Italian to center stage. The only thing Jacobs has to say to the doubters: he was one of them, too.

Hungarian-prix-f1
Racing

Ocon Wins Hungarian Grand Prix as Hamilton Takes F1 Lead

It was Ocon's second podium finish, while Max Verstappen placed 10th after a first-lap crash that caused five racers to retire.

The Olympic logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Belarusian Sprinter Said Team Tried to Force Her on Flight Home

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said was taken to the airport in Tokyo against her wishes after she made comments criticizing her national team coaches.

mykayla-skinner-silver-lead
Play
Olympics

Team USA's MyKayla Skinner Wins Unexpected Silver

The 24-year-old went from retired gymnast to Olympic medalist within a few days in Tokyo, vaulting her way to the podium in Simone Biles's absence.