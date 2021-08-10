Dennis Schröder Joins Celtics on One-Year, $5.9M Deal

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Dennis Schröder Agrees to One-Year Deal With Celtics

Dennis Schröder has agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.9 million to join the Celtics, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Schröder, who turns 28 next month, confirmed the report, announcing in his Instagram story he is Boston-bound.

"I'm proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I'll be playing with the Boston Celtics, the post read. "This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honor to put on the green and white and do what I love.

"I'm going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city. Who's ready?"

Schröder previously turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. He was hoping to land a contract close to $100 million in free agency. 

The 6'3" point guard will join a talented Celtics' core that features Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The German guard will likely be the third option on the team behind both of the young stars. 

Boston needed a point guard to run its offense after trading Kemba Walker in June prior to free agency. Schröder averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists through 61 games during the 2020-21 regular season and 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game in postseason play.

Schröder was drafted at No. 17 by the Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft. 

