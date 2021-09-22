Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Fined for Simmons Comments

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Fined $50K for Ben Simmons Comments

Author:

The NBA announced it fined Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 due to breaking the anti-tampering rule following comments he made regarding Ben Simmons earlier this week. 

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob discussed the  76ers player, who requested a trade in an August meeting, but referenced him as a "Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Philadelphia." The owner essentially cast doubt on the possibility of acquiring him. 

"In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing," Lacob told the Chronicle. "He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know," Lacob said. "He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

SI Recommends

A report from ESPN earlier this week stated Simmons had no intention of playing another game for the franchise or showing up to training camp, which begins next week. However, Doc Rivers is hoping to change the 25-year-old's mind. 

"In sports...there's been so many times this has happened that hasn't been reported, and the guy comes back," Rivers said on ESPN's First Take. "So, listen, we're going to go through it. We're going to always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you upfront we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're going to try to do that. You know, Ben has a long contract. So it's in our hands and we want him back."

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob stands court side before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.
NBA

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Fined for Simmons Comments

The league fined Lacob $50k for breaking its anti-tampering rule after making comments about the 76ers player, who reportedly isn't attending camp.

austin meadows
MLB

Rays Become First AL Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

The defending American League champions punched their tickets to the postseason and should lock up the AL East soon enough.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Gronk Makes Clear That He Does, In Fact, Watch Film

Tampa Bay's tight end told Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's broadcast of Monday Night Football that he doesn't watch film.

ready-or-not-justin-fields
Play
NFL

Ready or Not, Here Comes Justin Fields

Will the rookie's development be stunted by throwing him out on the field behind an offensive line still trying to figure it out? We're going to find out if Matt Nagy was right.

John Wall with the Rockets.
Play
Podcasts

One Week Out From NBA Training Camp | The Crossover

With the opening of NBA training camps just one week away, Mannix and Beck open the Mailbag to answer listener questions on John Wall, coaches in the hot seat, teams likely to disappoint, early trade chatter, an early look at the Wizards and more.

College Football Playoff trophy
College Football

College Football Playoff Expansion Plans Suffer Setback

Plans to expand the College Football Playoff are hitting a snag after a meeting of conference commissioners.

martin-brodeur
NHL

In Hockey, ‘If You Saw It, You Missed It’

David E. Klutho explains the differences in photographing hockey now compared with 30-plus years ago.

Timberwolves logo on shorts.
NBA

Gersson Rosas Out as T-Wolves President

Executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta is reportedly being promoted to an interim role until a permanent replacement is found.