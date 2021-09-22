Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Fined for Simmons Comments

The NBA announced it fined Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 due to breaking the anti-tampering rule following comments he made regarding Ben Simmons earlier this week.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob discussed the 76ers player, who requested a trade in an August meeting, but referenced him as a "Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Philadelphia." The owner essentially cast doubt on the possibility of acquiring him.

"In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing," Lacob told the Chronicle. "He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know," Lacob said. "He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

A report from ESPN earlier this week stated Simmons had no intention of playing another game for the franchise or showing up to training camp, which begins next week. However, Doc Rivers is hoping to change the 25-year-old's mind.

"In sports...there's been so many times this has happened that hasn't been reported, and the guy comes back," Rivers said on ESPN's First Take. "So, listen, we're going to go through it. We're going to always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you upfront we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're going to try to do that. You know, Ben has a long contract. So it's in our hands and we want him back."

More NBA Coverage: