October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Decision About ‘Grander Fight’ Against Mandates

Author:

Kyrie Irving's stance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has not changed as of Tuesday night, but per The Athletic's Shams Charania, it's not because he's anti-vax or anti-science. 

The Nets guard reportedly is 'upset' about individuals losing their jobs because of vaccine mandates. Charania writes, "To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset."

“Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,” a source told The Athletic

But, the nation's top doctors and scientists have held firm on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Pfizer-BioNTech shot received full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said in the announcement that, "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."

Per The Athletic, 96% of the league's players are vaccinated.

SI Recommends

Earlier on Tuesday, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said the team will not allow Irving to play or practice "until he is eligible to be a full participant." He's currently ineligible to play in Brooklyn home games in 2021–22 until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine even though New York officials deemed the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn a "private facility."

"We have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Marks said in a statement. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

"Currently his choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

If Irving continues to hold out, he stands to lose $15.6 million alone from his 2021–22 paycheck if he missed all 41 home games.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 7, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) points to the crowd after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Irving’s Vaccine Decision About ‘Grander Fight’ Against Mandates

Irving reportedly has no plans right now to get vaccinated for COVID-19. His stance is because he's 'upset' about people losing jobs as a result of vaccine mandates.

kirk ferentz
College Football

Ferentz on Iowa Fans Booing Penn State Players: 'They Smelled a Rat'

Ferentz defended Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium who booed Penn State players they suspected were faking injuries.

MNF announcer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the fans as he is Inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 18, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
NFL

Bucs Remove Gruden From Team's Ring of Honor

"His actions go against our core values as an organization," the team said in a statement.

Tom Brady throwing against Miami.
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Bets: Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Which players will find the end zone during Thursday's Eagles-Buccaneers game? Here are the player prop bets to target.

Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya.
NFL

Lawyers Want WFT Investigation Findings Released

Lawyers for 40 former Washington Football employees want the findings of the investigation into the team released amid Jon Gruden scandal.

USMNT's Tyler Adams and Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

USMNT Looks to Columbus to Be the Cure Again

Slow starts have plagued the U.S. of late and it can ill afford another one in a game vs. Costa Rica it needs to have on the heels of defeat in Panama.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Luxembourg
Soccer

Luxembourg Becomes Ronaldo's Most Scored-Against International Foe

With a hat trick in a World Cup qualifier, Cristiano Ronaldo brought his all-time tally against Luxembourg to nine goals.

AAC football logo on the field
College Football

Sources: C-USA Asks AAC About Reorganizing Both Leagues

The proposal would require the conferences to remake themselves based on geography.