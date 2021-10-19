October 19, 2021
Publish date:

Karl-Anthony Towns Watches Videos of Gorillas Fighting Before Games

Author:

As long as there have been sports, there have been pregame routines—some more famous than others. LeBron James throws his chalk. Ray Lewis hyped up the crowd with his trademark "Squirrel Dance" out of the tunnel. 

Karl-Anthony Towns watches fighting gorillas. 

According to Blue Wire Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, Towns said that he cues up videos of gorillas fighting to pump him up before games. 

"Before games, I know Kobe had talked about that he had used to listen to Halloween-themed music and that would really get him going," Towns said. "I really have just been watching two gorillas fight before every game. I've been addicted to that.

"I want to see who is the best in the laws of nature. I'm watching gorillas fight all day. I know if I'm in that video, I'm leaving out alive. Someone gotta die. Ain't gonna be me."

Comparing the absurdity of watching gorilla fight videos to Kobe listening to Halloween music may be a bit of a stretch, but Towns seems to know what he's doing considering he's a two-time NBA All-Star. 

Whatever the reason, the T-Wolves could use all the help they can get. The team has finished above .500 only once since drafting Towns with the No. 1 pick in 2015. 

The Timberwolves open their season Wednesday against the Rockets, and at least now we know what Towns will be doing to prepare. 

