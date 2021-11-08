Report: Celtics Explore Simmons Talks, Sixers Want All-Star in Return

The Celtics have engaged in conversations with the Sixers over a potential trade for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

There are no signs of an imminent deal, although talks between the two teams remain fluid, per Charania's report. However, if any blockbuster trade between the two sides manifests, the Celtics would have to include star forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown made his first NBA All-Star team last season, as he posted career highs in points, assists, field-goal and three-point percentage and steals per game. This season, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Celtics have sputtered to a 4-6 start.

Last week, the Simmons saga continued, with the Sixers reportedly fining the three-time All-Star his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday's win over the Pistons.

In training camp, Sixers coach Doc Rivers kicked Simmons out of his third team practice for refusing to participate in a drill, which eventually led to his suspension for the team's season opener, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

After the Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Hawks, Simmons demanded a trade amid public comments from Joel Embiid and Rivers. Over the summer, Simmons refused to meet with teammates, including Embiid, who sought to meet with him in Los Angeles.

Per Charania, the Sixers are seeking clarity on Simmons's pursuit of mental health assistance. Earlier this season, Simmons said he was not mentally ready to play and is reportedly not comfortable with any of the mental health doctors on the team's staff.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are reportedly seeking details on Simmons’s treatment plan, process and a time frame for his return. The team has threatened to return to daily fines for Simmons if he does not participate in team events.

