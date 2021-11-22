A bloody scuffle that ended with LeBron James being ejected Sunday night was the story of the day in the basketball world. And there's no doubt that Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who attempted to retaliate against James for a hit, will face punishment as well.

But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was punished during the wild scene and didn't even know it.

After the 121–16 win, Westbrook was asked if the officials explained to him why he was assessed a technical foul—to which he couldn't answer because he didn't know he had one.

"Who got a tech? I got a tech? Oh wow," Westbrook said. "Why'd I get a tech? I didn't know I got a tech."

The Lakers star appeared to find the new piece of information amusing but quickly changed his tune.

"Well that's just being Russell I guess," he said. "When you Russell Westbrook they just try to do anything, apparently. I don't know what I did, but whatever. They had to put it on somebody. Why not me?"

One reporter tried to follow up and ask if Westbrook had spoken James, who was not made available to media, after the entire altercation.

"No I haven't, I'm still trying to figure out how the hell I got a tech," he said.

During the skirmish, Westbrook can be seen putting up his fists and was restrained when Stewart attempted to bullrush his way to James. But Twitter's main takeaway was Westbrook's hilarious fighting stance.

