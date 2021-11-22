Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Russell Westbrook, LeBron James

Russell Westbrook Didn't Know He Got a Technical Foul for Pistons Scuffle

Author:

A bloody scuffle that ended with LeBron James being ejected Sunday night was the story of the day in the basketball world. And there's no doubt that Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who attempted to retaliate against James for a hit, will face punishment as well. 

But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was punished during the wild scene and didn't even know it. 

After the 121–16 win, Westbrook was asked if the officials explained to him why he was assessed a technical foul—to which he couldn't answer because he didn't know he had one. 

"Who got a tech? I got a tech? Oh wow," Westbrook said. "Why'd I get a tech? I didn't know I got a tech." 

The Lakers star appeared to find the new piece of information amusing but quickly changed his tune. 

SI Recommends

"Well that's just being Russell I guess," he said. "When you Russell Westbrook they just try to do anything, apparently. I don't know what I did, but whatever. They had to put it on somebody. Why not me?" 

One reporter tried to follow up and ask if Westbrook had spoken James, who was not made available to media, after the entire altercation.

"No I haven't, I'm still trying to figure out how the hell I got a tech," he said. 

During the skirmish, Westbrook can be seen putting up his fists and was restrained when Stewart attempted to bullrush his way to James. But Twitter's main takeaway was Westbrook's hilarious fighting stance. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

cam-newton-power-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Waiver Wire: Early Pickup Suggestions

Cam Newton and Mac Jones headline the list of players to pickup on the Week 12 waiver wire.

lebron james
NBA

AD on LeBron's Ejection: 'LeBron Is not a Dirty Guy'

LeBron James was ejected after elbowing Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during Sunday's 121-116 win.

isaiah-stewart-pistons-lakers
NBA

Stewart Restrained by Teammates After LeBron Elbow to Face

Isaiah Stewart was furious after receiving an elbow to the face from LeBron James in Detroit on Sunday night.

Cheifs cornerback Chavarious Ward celebrates and interception during a win over the Cowboys
Play
NFL

Week 11 Takeaways: K.C. D Takes Over in Chiefs Win

Plus, Jefferson-Thielen domination, Jonathan Taylor runs over Buffalo, Heinicke and Hurts shine, Colt McCoy owns Seattle, Packers D crashes, and more!

Dan-Mullen
College Football

How Florida Became an Epicenter of Coaching Dysfunction

Dan Mullen is just the latest example of a Gators coach losing favor with the program and fanbase in a matter of weeks.

Luke Walton
NBA

What's Next For Kings After Luke Walton Firing?

After a 6–11 start, Sacramento will look for Alvin Gentry to turn the season around.

nfl-colts-jonathan-taylor-mvp-race
Play
NFL

Jonathan Taylor Has Entered the MVP Discussion

The Colts' running back has led his team back into the playoff race with historic numbers, as several top QBs have faltered.

jon-taylor
NFL

Jonathan Taylor Nears NFL Records With Five TDs vs. Bills

The Colts running back scored all five of the team's touchdowns in a 41–15 win over the Bills.