LeBron James Explains Why He Had Pacers Fans Ejected

It was an eventful night for LeBron James in Indiana on Wednesday.

James finished with 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in an overtime win over the Pacers, and he also engaged in a little extracurricular activity with fans sitting courtside.

Los Angeles's superstar alerted officials of two fans's inappropriate behavior late in the fourth quarter, pointing them out before they were escorted by security. The two fans were subsequently ejected, though they continued to mock James as they left the floor.

James addressed the fourth-quarter incident postgame.

"There's a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there's then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James said postgame. "That shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody."

"I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

James and the Lakers advanced to 10–10 in 2021-22 with Wednesday's win. Perhaps the incident will kickstart Los Angeles after a sluggish start as James eyes an 11th Finals appearance.

More NBA Coverage: